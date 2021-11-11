Pejuang refutes fielding proxies in Melaka polls – Dr Mahathir

MELAKA (Nov 11): Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) today refuted the allegation that they were fielding proxy candidates in the Melaka polls.

Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his blog said the party had already announced that they will not participate in the state election.

“However, I found out that certain quarters are trying to link me and Pejuang with certain individuals contesting as independent candidates in the polls.

“I want to stress that Pejuang and I do not support anyone in the Melaka polls, let alone to field proxy candidates.

“I hope with this explanation, nobody will try to link me or Pejuang with any of the candidates,” he said.

Prior to this, former Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who is contesting as an independent candidate, also refuted the allegation that he would contest on Pejuang’s ticket.

The polling day for the Melaka state election is set on Nov 20, while the early voting, on Nov16. – Bernama