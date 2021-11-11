Petanque quartet to represent Malaysia in World Championships

KUCHING (Nov 11): Four Sarawak elite women petanque players will represent Malaysia at the World Triples and Precision Shooting Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain from Nov 12 to 21.

They are Nuraza Sening, Nur Durratul Hikmah Yazit, Nur Syahirah Sabri and Nur Durratul Iffah Yazit who will be accompanied by Sarawak petanque head coach Ahmad Saberi Yusuf.

Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee is confident that the Sarawakians will do well in the world meet.

“They are players who have achieved a high level of performance in the sport and have achieved success in several national competitions.

“We hope that the players and coach will achieve success in Spain and do Sarawak and the country proud,” he said during the flag presentation ceremony at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre on Monday.

“This world-class exposure will show that Sarawak athletes are on par with world-class athletes and this will give them the opportunity to gain experience in training and competing with world-class players.

“I understand that they will be training in Spain for a few weeks. We hope they will return to Sarawak with medals and success,” added Ong.

This world meet is part of Sarawak’s petanque team in preparation for Sukma 2022 and international tournaments such as the SEA, Asian and Commonwealth Games.

It is also their first international competition since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out two years ago.