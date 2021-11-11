Political parties contesting in 12th state election urged to adhere strictly to SOP

SIBU (Nov 11): All political parties contesting in the 12th state election are urged to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said they will not hesitate to take action against any political party found to have violated the SOPs, especially in relation to physical campaigning involving large crowds.

“The police will give a fair treatment to all parties. There will be no favoritism if there is a violation of the SOP,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of duties between retiring Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit and his deputy Supt Collin Babat at Sibu police headquarters here today.

Stanley who had been in the police force for almost 39 years will retire tomorrow. Collin will be the acting Sibu police chief until the police headquarters in Bukit Aman names Stanley’s successor.

Aidi said that the Election Commission (EC) has not issued any SOP for the 12th state election yet.

“But I believe it will not be much different from the SOP implemented in the Melaka state election. The SOP will assist the police in monitoring the election process,” he added.

He said so far, no constituency has been identified as an election hotspot in Sarawak despite the disputes between political parties in several areas in the last election.

“It is not serious in Sarawak but we take past incidents into consideration as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident,” he added.

Nevertheless, Aidi hoped that the situation would be under control during the upcoming state election.