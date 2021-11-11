Sabah govt to set up ‘smart cities’

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): The Sabah government will be establishing several “smart cities” at several popular locations that will be steered by the Digital Government strategic plan.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said that the development of the smart cities was to create a digital economy eco-system and promote digital culture to raise the quality of life that would bring overall benefit to the community.

He said that this was in line with the third principle of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) target which was Green Infrastructure and Sustainability Network.

“The strategies outlined under the target covers effort to construct and improve land, water, air and communication network infrastructures; implement digitization of services; and improve access and balance in enjoying the infrastructure facilities,” he said when launching the E-Jariah Sabah application at Dewan Bankuasi Utama, Menara Kinabalu, on Thursday.

Hajiji said that in line with inculcating digital culture, Sabah Baitulmal Corporation (PBNS) created a new history through the development of the PBNS application known as E-Jariah Sabah through the cooperation of TM One, the business branch of Telekom Malaysia Berhad.

He said that the application will help the public to contribute using their smartphones.

“It is easy and fast and is more secure due to the present pandemic situation,” he said.

Hajiji also said that the Sabah government is pleased with PBNS’ commitment to diversify their collection activities through a method that is easy.

“I believe that with the application, Moslems will be able to use the method through monthly pay reduction and according to their own respective capacity to PBNS,” he said.