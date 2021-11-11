Sarawak govt looking into improving state’s e-commerce delivery service system, says Abg Jo (Video)

KUCHING (Nov 11): The Sarawak government is looking into improving the delivery service system of e-commerce in the state, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said efficient delivery service is one of the key factors for success in e-commerce.

“For instance, if someone in the USA wants to purchase our local products, the delivery system must be there.

“In other words, the cargo business must make sure that the goods ordered by customers will be delivered on time,” he said when launching the dBazzar digital lifestyle app at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

He said it is for that reason that the state government is seriously looking into improving the state’s delivery infrastructure particularly from rural areas.

“Once our infrastructure has reached out to rural areas, then the delivery service will be there.

“They (entrepreneurs) can come down to the centre hub, be it in Sibu, Miri or Kuching and from there connect with the respective international hub for us to deliver to the rest of the world,” he said.

He pointed out another crucial element of e-commerce is to provide a seamless experience for customers.

“What is important in e-commerce is the production and quality (of products and services) and to transfer that to your customers as well as to ensure that online transactions take place smoothly and the products ordered are delivered to customers’ doorstep,” he said.

However, he noted that to run a successful e-commerce business would mean that the Internet speed must always be a top priority.

“We have to have good digital infrastructure because we are now in the 5G era…no longer 3G. In other words, the speed must be there.

“The infrastructure must be linked to the international hubs and the line must be linked either to Singapore, Hong Kong and the USA because your market is global.

”With the availability of such infrastructure namely high-speed internet, then your business will prosper and expand,” he said.

On dBazzar, Abang Johari is optimistic that the digital lifestyle app can transcend borders much like how Alibaba grew from a small business to become a global e-commerce giant.

“I think dBazaar can also transcend borders as long as you have the database, customers and products which are unique to the world.

“We have a lot of unique products such as the ‘pua kumbu’ and these can be sold throughout the world provided that we have the digital infrastructure that enables our people to develop and grow their e-commerce business into one that can one day command the world,” he said.

During the launch, Abang Johari witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between dBazzar Sdn Bhd represented by its founder and chief executive officer Kent Kho and Sarawak Information Systems (Sains) and SiliconNet Technologies Sdn Bhd (SNT) represented by Sains chief executive officer and SNT managing director Dr Anderson Tiong.

The MoA highlights Sains and SNT as technology and equity partners, making SPay Global the exclusive payment gateway for the dBazzar app.

dBazzar, which was developed in Sarawak, is an all-in-one platform combining e-business directory, e-commerce, e-logistics, e-loyalty, and e-rewards.

It aims to rival established giants like Grab, Shopee, Mudah, Agoda and BonusLink, by combining the best features and perks from those apps into an all-one platform.

Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, and Sains chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan.