Sarawak polls: PDP VP calls out Ali Biju to give way to GPS in Krian

MIRI (Nov 11): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice-president Datu Dr Penguang Manggil has called out Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Ali Biju not to defend his Krian state seat in the upcoming Sarawak election.

He said this would be a gesture of solidarity and in the spirit of brotherhood to write a new chapter in the political landscape of Sarawak and in the Krian constituency which Ali won on PKR’s ticket in the last state election.

“Since Datuk Ali is the MP for Saratok and at the same time holding a Deputy Minister post, it is only wise that he should give way to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he said.

Ali is a two-term Krian assemblyman on PKR’s ticket, defeating Kilat Beriak and Datuk Peter Nyarok Entrie, both of Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) now rebranded as Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), in 2016 and 2011 respectively.

Ali then left PKR during the Sheraton Move in February 2020, which toppled the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, and was appointed deputy minister under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government after joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

GPS tipped the scale in the formation of the PN Plus federal government under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, and again the lynchpin for the current administration under Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob of Umno.

Last week, Ali’s party comrade Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Willie Mongin pledged full support for whoever GPS fields as candidates in Serembu, Mambong and Tarat, which make up the Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat, in the coming state election.

The Puncak Borneo MP had declared that he would also assist GPS candidates’ campaigns during the coming state election if asked by GPS.

However, there has been a deafening silence from Ali, the sole Bersatu state assemblyman in Sarawak before the State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on Nov 3, and Penguang felt it was time to address the issue without further delay.

“It is only wise that the incumbent for Krian should show the same kind gesture not to contest the Krian state seat, as by doing so is against the very basic understanding upon which the brotherhood between PN and GPS was established,” he said.

Penguang believed that GPS’s assemblymen and Bersatu’s MPs would complement each other very well in terms of serving the constituency, and the latter in staying out of the fray which would help avert a political divide that has traumatised the constituency in the past.

“I urge that we forget about the past and move on in unison for the benefit of the rakyat. We can erase or change history, but the future is in our hands,” he said.

Political observers have been keeping a close eye on political developments in Krian, especially on whether Ali would defend his seat, but GPS had consistently insisted that it would be contesting in all 82 seats in the state.

Penguang had earlier said Ali’s magnanimity could be reciprocated in the coming general election in the Saratok parliamentary seat, which he also won on PKR’s ticket against Jagah @ Subeng Mula (PDP) in 2018.