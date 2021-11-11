SDMC urges those eligible to go for Covid-19 booster jabs from Nov 13

SIBU (Nov 11): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is urging those eligible for the Covid-19 booster dose to go for the jab beginning Nov 13.

The committee in its daily update in the pandemic said those aged 60 and above, individuals with comorbidities and frontliners were eligible for the booster dose.

SDMC also revealed that a total of 266,435 individuals statewide have received their Covid-19 booster dose as of Nov 11.

The committee also reminded that all eligible Sinovac and Comirnaty (Pfizer-BionTech) vaccine recipients can go for the booster dose after completing their second dose three and six months prior respectively.

It added that eligible individuals can just walk-in to the nearest vaccination centres (PPV) as listed below without the need to wait for their MySejahtera appointments.

Sarawak started its Covid-19 booster dose programme on Oct 13.

Booster dose was given to primary dose vaccine recipients who have received optimal immune response but their immunity level waning after completing their double doses six months prior for Pfizer vaccine and three months for Sinovac vaccine.

List of PPVs for Covid-19 booster shots statewide: