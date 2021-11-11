Covid-19 self-test mulled to enter Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): The Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee is mulling to include Covid-19 self-test as entry requirement for individuals travelling to Sabah, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Individuals from West Malaysia and Sarawak are currently required to undergo RT-PCR or RTK-Ag tests in three days before entering Sabah, aside from being fully vaccinated. Those from Labuan do not need to undertake RT-PCR or RTK-Ag tests in order to enter the state.

When asked the reasons for different entry requirements, Masidi said the Covid-19 situation in Sabah remained unstable as the daily cases kept fluctuating like a yo-yo.

“I think the number of cases has not reached a level where we have the confidence to allow everyone to enter Sabah without conditions aside from them being fully vaccinated,” he said to the media after officiating at the opening of the first Kojasa Mart at Suria Inanam commercial centre here on Thursday.

However, Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the State Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee constantly strived to ease the travel requirements.

“For instance, I have requested the committee to consider allowing Covid-19 self-test as a requirement to enter Sabah yesterday.

“This is currently under consideration,” he said.