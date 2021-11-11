Woman motorcyclist riding against traffic in Miri killed in head-on crash

MIRI (Nov 11): A female motorcyclist who rode against the flow of traffic was killed after colliding head-on with a pickup truck at a flyover in the city centre here yesterday morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the identity of the deceased had yet established as no personal documents were found on the body.

“The fatal collision happened at Jalan Miri-Pujut around 11am, involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. Our initial investigation found the victim was riding her motorcycle against traffic when she collided head-on with the oncoming pickup truck,” he said.

He said paramedics from Miri Hospital pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver was not injured in the incident, he added.

Alexson said the body was sent to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem, and that police are now trying to locate her next of kin.

“We believe they are Indonesians,” he said.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told The Borneo Post that the victim had been riding the motorcycle on the wrong side of the road from Pujut up until the point of collision.

They also claimed she was not wearing a crash helmet.