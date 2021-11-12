17 illegal immigrants including a child made to turn back after entering Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 12): A total of 17 illegal immigrants including a child were ordered back to their home country Indonesia after they were found to be without any valid travelling documents in Lubok Antu around 7am today.

The First Infantry Division in a statement today said the immigrants were found walking some 100 meters inside the Sarawak border near Lubok Antu when they were stopped and checked by an army patrol team.

The illegal immigrants consisted of 12 men aged between 22 and 52, four women aged between 21 and 40, and a three year-old child.

The adults when questioned told the patrol team that their intention to enter Sarawak was to seek employment opportunities.

In a separate incident, the army had also ordered four illegal immigrants to return to their own country in Kandaie, Lundu around 1.50pm yesterday (Oct 30).

According to a statement, they were found walking at a ‘Jalan Tikus’ about 100 metres into the Sarawak border when they were too stopped and checked for papers.

The four illegal immigrants, aged between 17 and 55, told the patrol team that they had entered Sarawak to forage for food inside the forest.