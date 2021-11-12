Abandoned Ba Kelalan CIQ project to be re-tendered – Awg Tengah

BA KELALAN (Nov 12): Construction of the Ba Kelalan Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, which has been left abandoned since two years ago, will be re-tendered to get the project completed, said Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the project, which was supposed to be completed in April 2019, also needed to be reviewed as there were several issues that needed to be rectified, including weaknesses in the proposed building layout and slope safety issues.

“This is a really sick project…What is surprising is that there is no quarantine facility at CIQ, there is also the slope safety issues, parking area, etc.

“I hope the re-tender process for this project will be decided quickly and the project can be continued and completed.” he told Bernama.

He said this when inspecting the project site in conjunction with his recent working visit to Ba Kelalan, which was also attended by Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

Awang Tengah said it was important that the project plan be reviewed to ensure all important agencies related to services at the country’s border could be located there.

“The original plan of the project only houses the Immigration office, the Customs Department, the Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA) and the police, but there is no quarantine centre and also the Veterinary Department ,which are very important.

“I hope this matter can be taken into account. This is a very important service and I want this project to facilitate travel to and from the Malaysia-Indonesia border,” he said.

He said the Ba Kelalan CIQ is important as it serves as the country’s gateway, especially with Indonesia planning to shift its capital to Kalimantan.

Based on the project plan under the 10th Malaysia Plan, involving an allocation of more than RM14 million, the Ba Kelalan CIQ will house an administrative block and a two-storey quarters, and was scheduled for completion in May 2019.

In April 2019, the project was classified as a sick project, as the work progress was delayed by 46.58 per cent , following which the contractor was issued termination notice in December 2020. – Bernama