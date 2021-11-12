Abdul Karim welcomes decision to reopen Malaysia’s borders for international tourists

KUCHING (Nov 12): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah welcomes the announcement to reopen the country for international tourists starting Jan 1 next year.

“I welcome this very much and hope that it will happen. I feel that we can open our borders,” he said when met at a land compensation presentation event at Kampung Sambir today.

He added that how Malaysia handles Covid-19 is quite orderly, and over 90 per cent of the population have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination so it should not be a problem to accept international tourists.

When asked about setting up a green lane bubble with neighbouring countries like Brunei Darussalam and Indonesia, Abdul Karim said that it required reciprocation and cooperation from both sides.

“I hope that our government can have a green lane bubble with these neighbouring countries such as Brunei, Singapore and Indonesia and that the process is sped up. I hope that it will be for all states and not just limited from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur or Johor only at the moment.”

Abdul Karim was responding to a news report yesterday which said that Muhyiddin Yassin, who chairs a council tasked with spearheading Malaysia’s economic recovery programme, stated that the country would reopen its borders to international visitors by Jan 1, 2022.

Muhyiddin said that infection control measures such as Covid-19 tests will remain in place with authorities to determine entry based on the Covid-19 situation in originating countries as well as other factors.

Earlier, Abdul Karim presented compensation of RM 1.3 million to 13 landowners at the event.

The compensation was for land taken to expand a Muslim cemetery, infrastructure development and development of a telecommunications tower at the village.

The Asajaya incumbent stressed that the state government will continue to carry out development projects statewide.

Taking Samarahan as an example, he said that the development in the area is very fast paced, including a riverfront project and new market. The biggest project so far was the river retaining wall project costing RM680 million, which stretches from Asajaya to Sebuyau.

For internet connectivity in Asajaya, some of the villages have reached 100 per cent and some have not, he said.

“We will give priority to two secondary schools, and I have arranged the internet connection there. This will be expanded to primary schools using fibre optic, and we hope all will achieve 100 per cent connectivity.”