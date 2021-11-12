About 1,600 GPS, SUPP flags already put up in Dudong constituency – Ching Yong

SIBU (Nov 12): Some 1,600 Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) flags have been erected in the Dudong constituency thus far, said SUPP Dudong branch chairman, Wong Ching Yong, yesterday.

He pointed out that this was upon the requests of longhouse chiefs and residents in the constituency.

“At this juncture, we have erected about 1,600 SUPP and GPS flags in the Dudong constituency.

“We put up the SUPP and GPS flags upon the requests of Tuai Rumah (longhouse chiefs) and the residents living in the region,” said Wong, who is GPS-SUPP potential candidate for Dudong.

On a related matter, he informed that Dudong has 35,154 voters – with Chinese making up 52 per cent, Ibans (39 per cent) and Malays (nine per cent).

In an earlier interview, Wong said he would not be surprised if this hotly contested seat saw a multi-cornered fight in the coming state election.

During the last state election, direct Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Dudong, Datuk Tiong Thai King, won by a majority of 2,146 votes.

Tiong had garnered 9,700 votes against closest rival DAP’s Yap Hoi Liong who polled 7,554 votes. Independent candidate Dato Sri Dr Benny Lee chalked up 3,288 votes while another Independent candidate Casper Kayong Umping only managed 228 votes. Mary Ting Yiik Hong of STAR garnered 152 votes.

For the record, the five state constituencies in Sibu are Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Bukit Assek, Nangka and Dudong.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) holds Bawang Assan and Dudong seats, while Nangka is under Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), and Democratic Action Party (DAP) holds Pelawan and Bukit Assek seats.