Another Papar immigration detainee recaptured

PAPAR (Nov 12): Police have apprehended one of the five detainees who are still at large after escaping from the Papar Immigration Detention Centre on Wednesday.

Tuliang Maddalani, 35, was recaptured at Kampung Gusi beach around 3.15pm on Friday.

The escapee together with Pertama Lapanji, 40, had earlier jumped into the sea in their bid to escape when the authorities approached them on Thursday.

Four of the detainees still at large are Nadzwin Usman, 24; Herman Bilau, 35; Husin Japar, 43; and Pertama.

Papar police chief DSP Batholomew Ak Umpit said the authorities were tracking them down.

He urged the public to contact the Papar police headquarters at 088-912 222 or the police hotline at 088-916 064 if they have any information of the escapees.

Fourteen male detainees escaped from their cell block when they pried open the roof of the male toilet before making their way to the compound around 3.30am on November 10. They then cut the fence surrounding the centre and fled into the dark.

Seven of them were recaptured on the same day, two the next day and another one on Friday.