Association concerned by Sarawak’s cement shortage this month

KUCHING (Nov 12): Sarawak has been experiencing an insufficient supply of cement in the market to meet demand since the beginning of this month, said the Sarawak Building and Civil Engineering Contractors Association (SBCECA).

In a statement, SBCECA chairman James Ha said they have received numerous complaints from association members on the matter.

“SBCECA is very concerned for our members and all other contractors over the negative impact on the progress of works in the construction sector arising from such a shortage.

“Especially as cement is one of the essential materials used in construction works and when there is only one cement manufacturer in the state,” he pointed out.

Ha said contractors in general and SBCECA members in particular are already hard-pressed to keep construction schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He lamented that the supply chain disruption is exacerbating conditions.

Given this, he hoped that the government and the cement manufacturer would do everything possible to meet demand.

He said this included issuing formal disruption notices publicly to assist contractors in their inevitable application for ‘Extension of Time’ for the completion of their projects.

He added that this is to avoid contractors being penalised in the form of liquidated and ascertained damages.