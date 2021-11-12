CCM can be frontier in promoting Sarawak-made products

KUCHING (Nov 12): The establishment of the Centre of Technical Excellence (Centex) Commercial Media (CCM) can be a frontier in promoting Sarawak-made products, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

According to him, this is in line with the state government’s initiative which is implemented until 2030 to promote local products.

Thus the CCM established by Centex Commercial in collaboration with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred) was very welcomed, he added.

“I am very interested in the idea of ​​Centex Commercial to collaborate with social media influencers which is seen as a good move and able to have a positive impact.

“Mintred also very much welcomes this collaboration and through this collaboration, Mintred has provided an allocation of RM50,000 to implement a video programme to promote the products of Sarawakian entrepreneurs through the CCM social media channel,” he said.

He was speaking when officiating at the launch of the CCM at the Centex headquarters in Jalan Sultan Tengah here yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Mintred Minister, said he hoped the collaboration would achieve its objective as the main marketing and promotion platform for local Sarawak entrepreneurs.

“CCM has been working to promote and market Sarawak-made products since 2019 and we hope our entrepreneurs will be able to work with Centex Commercial and join CCM so that their products can be marketed to a wider market,” he added.

Meanwhile during the event, Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit, who is also a member of the Centex Commercial Board of Directors, said CCM is a digital media platform that will create an ecosystem to promote and expand community and entrepreneurial products.

According to her, the idea to create CCM came after Centex Commercial successfully played its role in promoting Sarawak community products in the first two years of its existence, which is more dynamic and centralised.

“Then we had the idea to create CCM after we had a discussion with Mintred in May this year and thus CCM was launched today,” she said.

Apart from that, she said CCM had always played a role in promoting local products using digital media platforms, especially social sites such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

This time Centex Commercial has partnered with eight very popular local influencers on social media to also help promote the products of local entrepreneurs through social media platforms.

“This means that the promotional videos that will be produced by CCM will be replayed by all eight influencers who have many followers on the Instagram (IG) and Facebook platforms,” ​​she said.

She added that this would mean that every video of the Sarawak heritage products would be viewed by at least a million followers of the influencers.

Also present during the event were Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Naroden Majais and officials from Centex and Centex Commercial.