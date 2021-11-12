Cops bust Taman Seng Goon online gambling call centre which made RM1.26 mln

KUCHING (Nov 12): Kuching police busted an illegal online gambling call centre being run in a Taman Seng Goon apartment here following three months of surveillance.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the centre is estimated to have made around RM1.26 million in transactions for online gambling activities since it started seven months ago.

“The raid was conducted around 3pm yesterday (Nov 11) by our special team to eradicate illegal gambling in the district,” Ahsmon said in a statement today.

Police arrested the owner of the apartment and seven immigrant workers, aged between 16 and 29.

It is understood the workers were paid RM1,500 a month including bonuses based on profits.

Ahsmon said the workers promoted illegal gambling websites via social media and phone messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat, Skype, and Facebook.

During the raid, police also seized six computers and various devices for internet connection.

All of the suspects are being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The seven immigrant workers are also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.