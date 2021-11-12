Covid-19: 96.41 pct of Sarawak’s 418 new cases in Category 1, 2

MIRI (Nov 12): About 96.41 per cent of the 418 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today are categorised in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said that 150 cases were in Category 1 while 253 cases were in Category 2.

“One case was in Category 3 (pneumonia), 11 cases in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen) and three cases in Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support),” SDMC said.

On the breakdown of daily cases, Kuching was the sole district recording triple-digit cases with 150.

Five districts reported double-digit cases namely Miri with 78 cases, Sibu (78), Serian (36), Bintulu (13) and Dalat (10).

Districts which recorded single-digit cases are Sri Aman with nine, Mukah (8), Betong (8), Tanjung Manis (7), Kanowit (7), Subis (6), Samarahan (5), Selangau (5), Tebedu (4), Bau (4), Lundu (3), Kapit (3), Pusa (3), Simunjan (3), Sarikei (3), Tatau (3), Limbang (2), Daro (2), Lubok Antu (2), Marudi (2), Kabong (2), Song (1) and Beluru (1).

No new cases were reported in Saratok, Meradong, Lawas, Julau, Asajaya, Belaga, Bukit Mabong, Telang Usan, Matu, Sebauh and Pakan.

Meanwhile, between Nov 7 to 11, there were six Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sarawak with two in Kuching, Sibu (2), Mukah (1), and Sri Aman (1).

Out of the six fatalities, one was a Brought In Dead (BID) case involving a 16-year-old male whose body was brought into Sibu Hospital. He required assistance in his daily routine.

SDMC also announced that the Mundai Cluster in Serian has ended after no new cases were reported in the past 28 days.

Currently, there are 15 clusters that are still active in the state.