Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate in Sarawak drops to 62.9 pct

KUCHING (Nov 12): Sarawak recorded a drop in the utilisation rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 yesterday with 62.9 per cent taken up.

On Wednesday, 70.1 per cent of Sarawak’s Covid-19 ICU beds were utilised – the second highest figure nationwide.

An infographic from the Ministry of Health (MoH) showed that yesterday’s rate was the sixth highest rate in the country.

Terengganu had the highest ICU bed utilisation rate at 73.7 per cent yesterday, while the national rate stood at 60.2 per cent, according to the infographic posted on MoH’s Facebook page today.

Klang Valley recorded the second highest ICU bed utilisation rate at 72 per cent followed by Perak (68.1 per cent), Melaka (67.4 per cent), Kelantan (64.8 per cent), and Penang (62.7 per cent).

Other states that had lower ICU bed utilisation rates than the national rate included Perlis (57.9 per cent), Johor (51.7 per cent), Sabah (55.1 per cent), Pahang (48.3 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (45.5 per cent), and Kedah (43.2 per cent).

Labuan recorded the lowest Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate at just 16.7 per cent.