Covid-19: Sporadic cases remain high in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12): Ninety-seven per cent of the 611 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah on Nov 12 are in Categories 1 and 2, involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients respectively.

Meanwhile, four patients in Category 3, two in Category 4, one in Category 5 and 12 other cases still under investigation.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the number of sporadic cases or from symptomatic screening in the state remained high.

“Today, sporadic cases were 39.8 per cent or 243 of the total number. These cases are often associated with individuals’ failure to comply with SOPs.

“The trend of numbers for each district is not static, but districts such as Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Tuaran, Beaufort, Ranau and Kota Marudu are consistently contributing high new cases everyday,” he said.

Masidi also reminded the public that Covid-19 booster dose is currently available at the government medical centres for those aged above 40, i.e after six months of receiving the second dose of Pfizer and three months after receiving the second dose of Sinovac.