Daro incumbent all set to defend seat for GPS

SIBU (Nov 12): Daro incumbent Safiee Ahmad is confident of retaining the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the upcoming state election.

He said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) election machinery is fully prepared for the election.

“All the party members, including those at the branch level, are all ready for the big battle,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Safiee said they are merely waiting for the Election Commission to fix the date for the election.

“We are confident of retaining the seat for PBB and returning the people’s mandate to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government,” he added.

Besides PBB, the other GPS component parties are the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

In the 2016 state election, Safiee retained the seat for PBB with 5,001 votes, defeating Parti Amanah Negara’s Ibrahim Bayau, who only polled 56 votes and lost his deposit.

The Daro constituency was established in 2005 and was first contested in the ninth state election in 2006.

It was previously held for two terms by PBB’s Dr Murni Suhaili, who is now Sarawak Rivers Board chairman.