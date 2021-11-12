Dec 14 hearing of Rosmah’s application to recuse judge in AMLA, tax evasion case

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 12): The High Court will hear on Dec 14 an application by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to recuse High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan from hearing her case on money laundering (AMLA) and for tax evasion.

Rosmah, 69, who is the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, filed the application last Nov 2.

Her lawyer, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, said the application would be heard before Judge Mohamed Zaini.

“The court ordered the applicant (Rosmah) to file a written submission on Dec 3, while the respondent (public prosecutor)to file it on Dec 10 and both parties have to file their counter submissions on Nov 19 and 26, respectively,” he told reporters after the case management before High Court deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas today.

Also present was Deputy Public Prosecutor Poh Yih Thinn.

The lawyer said the court also set Dec 14 for the first day hearing of the AMLA case and to be continued next year on Jan 10 to 13 and Jan 24 to 27.

Poh confirmed the matter.

Rosmah filed the application on the grounds that Justice Mohamed Zaini is the judge presiding over her corruption case involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

She claimed that statements and exhibits that had been tendered before the court in the solar case could directly or indirectly influence Justice Mohamed Zaini if he was to preside over the money laundering case.

On Feb 18, Justice Mohamed Zaini ruled that the prosecution had made out a prima facie case against Rosmah, and ordered her to enter her defence in the graft case, in which the proceedings are to resume on Dec 8.

Rosmah is facing 12 money laundering charges involving RM7,097,750 and five counts for failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

The offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, ground Floor, 148 Jalan Ampang here between Dec 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017, and the Inland Revenue Board, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018. – Bernama