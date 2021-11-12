Dr Annuar pledges to make UTS one of best universities around

SIBU (Nov 12): Chairman of University Technology Sarawak (UTS) Dr Annuar Rapaee has pledged to raise the bar of this state-owned university, making it one of the best universities that provides quality education to Sarawakians.

He hinted of more collaborations with China’s top university – Tsinghua University, amongst others.

“Tsinghua University is equivalent to Oxford University or Cambridge University in England. We hope to forge more collaborations with Tsinghua University.

“On top of that, UTS will carry out more research and development in a bid to bring the state-owned university to a higher level of achievement. As the chairman of UTS, I will work hard to make this university as one of the best universities that provides quality education to Sarawakians.

“Sibu folk especially, should be proud of this establishment and let us join hands to elevate this university to a higher level of success and achievement,” Dr Annuar said in his special Facebook stream last night, to explain in detail the bursary scheme and scholarships announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, during the official launching of UTS at the campus Wednesday.

On the UTS Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships, Dr Annuar said the state government would give 50 per cent scholarship to those who wish to pursue undergraduate studies or postgraduate studies.

Citing an example of the four-year Bachelor of Civil Engineering at UTS, with a total fee of RM70,255 or RM17,564 per year, he said the scholarship would greatly reduce the burden of parents and students.

“Instead of paying RM70,255, students now only need to pay RM35,128 as 50 per cent of the fee is borne by the state government. The sum that needs to be paid per year, after the scholarship is given, is RM8,782. Otherwise, students would have to fork out RM17,564 per year (without scholarship),” the Nangka incumbent said.

As for the UTS Bursary Scheme, Dr Annuar said it is meant for Sarawakians under the B40 and M40 groups.

“Under this scheme, 80 per cent of the tuition fees for students from the B40 group and M40 group will be borne by the state government. Take for example, the four-year Bachelor of Civil Engineering at UTS again, with this UTS Bursary Scheme, students only need to pay RM2,810 per year, compared to RM17,564.

“The state government is fair by giving (the bursary) to 100 Bumiputera and 100 non-Bumiputera students, because they are all Sarawakians,” he said.

Turning to UTS Foundation Scholarship, he said those accepted to do Foundation whether in Arts or Science, need not pay RM10,000 unlike previously, as the sum will be borne by the state government.

He said there are other financial assistance such as that from Yayasan Sarawak to assist students in their pursuit of higher education.

He admitted there had been many feedback via social media calling for course fee reduction, as the high course fees had previously discouraged students from studying at the university.

“Since taking over as the board chairman, I have met with UTS vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid and board members to find ways to restructure the course fee to make it more accessible to students.

“I have presented the course fee restructuring proposal to our chief minister, and we thank him for his care and concern of wanting to ensure Sarawakian children especially rural students, who are eligible, will be able to study in UTS.”

He also mentioned that the employability rate of UTS graduates is at 99.1 per cent, as the university also provides professional courses in addition to core courses to its students.

As part of the future planning, Dr Annuar hinted that UTS would be looking into shipbuilding and repair sector, which would require some 2,000 engineers over the next five years.