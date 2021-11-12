Dr Rundi: RM390 mln to eliminate water woes in Samarahan

SADONG JAYA (Nov 12): A total of RM390 million has been allocated to finance 10 projects aimed at eliminating water woes, including low water pressure, at critical areas in Samarahan, said Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

He told reporters this when met at Sebangan near here during a visit to the site of a water tower project.

Among the projects are the building of transmission mains across Batang Sadong Bridge to Simunjan, pipe replacement, relocation and extension of the main grid system at Sebangan and Sebuyau as well as strengthening works at the Batang Sadong Bridge.

He said the water source for Sebangan, Tebelu and Sebuyau in particular, and other places in the state’s southern region, was still the Bengoh reservoir in Kuching.

Dr Rundi also said totally eliminating water woes in Sarawak might be achieved in 2070 with Bakun reservoir as the ultimate source of water supply.

“It will take RM21 billion to settle all the water woes in Sarawak with the Bakun reservoir functioning as the main source of water. The works may be fully completed in 2070. We have to thank Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for approving an allocation of RM4 billion to finance water supply upgrading projects,” he added.

In a separate Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) press statement, the minister said three high impact upgrading projects in Sebuyau District worth a total of RM93 million were being implemented.

Dr Rundi was quoted as saying that these projects had experienced delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic, otherwise they should be completed next month.

Now the full completion date has been shifted to the first quarter of 2022, he said.

Apart from the transmission main from Batang Sadong Bridge to Sebangan high level tank and associated works worth RM32 million, the others are the transmission main from Sebangan to Tebelu high-level tank and associated works (RM23 million) and the transmission main from Tebelu to Sebuyau high-level tank, booster station and associated works (RM38 million).

Sebuyau incumbent Datuk Julaihi Narawi, who is also Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, accompanied Dr Rundi during the visit.

Sebuyau, Tebelu and the surrounding areas have a population of more than 21,000 while Sebangan has about 10,000.