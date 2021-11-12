EC to hold special meeting on Nov 24 regarding Sarawak election

KUCHING (Nov 24): The Election Commission (EC) will convene a special meeting on Nov 24 regarding the 12th Sarawak state election.

In a statement today, the EC secretariat said the meeting will take place here from 9am.

“The special meeting will be chaired by EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh, who will discuss the important dates of the 12th Sarawak state election such as nomination day and polling day,” said the statement.

It added that the meeting would be followed by a media conference.

On Nov 3, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to lifting the Emergency in Sarawak, paving the way for the 12th state polls to be held.

The consent by the King to lift the Emergency declared in Sarawak was in line with Articles 40 and 40(1A) of the Federal Constitution.

According to Section 2 of the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) 2021, the Emergency proclamation can be lifted earlier than scheduled by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after discussions with the Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

The Nov 3 announcement ended the Emergency proclaimed in Sarawak three months earlier than the original date of Feb 2 next year.

The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly was supposed to have been dissolved on June 7, but the dissolution was suspended due to the nationwide Emergency that took effect early this year until Aug 1.

In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had further proclaimed Emergency in Sarawak from Aug 2.

Following the lifting of the Emergency in Sarawak, the state election must be called within 60 days.