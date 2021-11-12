Fong keen to contest for Pujut seat under Aspirasi

MIRI (Nov 12): Former Pujut assemblyman Fong Pau Teck is keen to contest for the Pujut seat in the coming state election under Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).

When contacted by The Borneo Post today, Fong said that he was ready to face any situation despite the possibility of facing Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“I was elected as Pujut assemblyman under DAP and thereafter, contested as independent. As per the party’s arrangement, I will contest in Pujut. Yet it all depends on the situation — there may be changes so we will see. If you asked me, Pujut seat is always my wish.

“With Aspirasi, I feel proud to be side-by-side with few of the pioneers who champion for Sarawak’s independence. Although initially the road was tough, we now have a lot of people supporting and following our footsteps,” Fong said.

Whether contesting as an independent candidate or under a party, Fong set his focus on several points namely good governance, less corruption, no racist policies and no religious bigotry.

“I think these are very much what the people in Pujut, and all Sarawakians, are concerned about.”

Recently, Fong revealed on his social media that he will be using a dog as a living mascot to the honey badger logo, where he explained that the furry mascot he had chosen looks similar to the honey badger.

“I will be selling honey badger plush toys to collect funds for the election. Even though physical campaigning will most probably be banned due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I will be utilising social media such as Facebook, Whatsapp and WeChat,” he said.

Fong used the honey badger logo when he stood as an independent candidate in the 2016 state election and only garnered 375 votes.

He was elected as Pujut assemblyman in the 2011 state election, where he represented DAP.