Gov’t to continue caring for needy, disabled, elderly – Awg Tengah

KUCHING (Nov 12): The Sarawak government will continue to care for the welfare of the needy, disabled and elderly in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said.

He said among the efforts by the government included establishing the Welfare Micro Entrepreneur (UMK) programme to train and provide financial aid to help welfare recipients gain financial independence, instead of depending on monthly aid.

“To support this initiative, the state government has allocated RM8.6 million this year for market development and product marketing, development of entrepreneurial projects as well as development of training, skills and career of these entrepreneurs.

“This includes the family members of welfare aid recipients who are productive,” he said in his speech when officiating the ‘Hari Kebersamaan Ke Arah Kesejahteraan’ celebration, organised by the state Welfare Department at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching yesterday.

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah was also present.

Awang Tengah said other endeavours by the state government include assistance of RM96.9 million from January to October this year for 19,271 eligible elderly folks, and distribution of Kenyalang Gold Card to 193,116 senior citizens as of Oct 31 this year, with 320 vendors as strategic partners.

The state has also set up 55 community-based rehabilitation centres for special needs children to get professional skills training to be independent, he added.

“For 2021, the government has allocated RM9.9 million to run these centres to benefit 2,006 children.”

Awang Tengah meanwhile said the cooperation of all parties is needed to ensure the welfare of the elderly, needy and disabled will continue to be taken care of.

He said this can be achieved as long as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) continues to govern the state.

“The GPS government under the leadership of Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will continue to help the elderly, needy and disabled.

“We are committed and God-willing, come election, we will continue to govern. What is important is to defend the stability of the state,” he said.

The event also saw the launching of the ‘OKU Empowerment in Sarawak’ book and presentation of awards to outstanding individuals among the disabled, Welfare Micro Entrepreneurs and non-governmental organisations.