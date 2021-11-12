Hajiji: Govt ready for monsoon season

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12) : The Sabah government is ready to face the northeast monsoon season which begins this month.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that the Sabah government’s preparedness through the Sabah Disaster Management Committee and District Disaster Management Committee include providing logistics and human resource needs, and cooperation with all agencies to be deployed at any time.

“The Sabah government has directed all disaster operations rooms in each district to be activated to prepare for the monsoon season.

“All temporary evacuation centers also need to be identified in advance to ensure smooth evacuation operations.

“All local governments are also reminded to ensure drains are cleaned and all trees that need to be pruned are cut to avoid untoward incidents.

“We do not want a repeat of what happened in Penampang district last September due to neglect and insensitivities to prepare for disasters,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated this after handing over monetary aid to the heads of households affected by the northeast monsoon flood at the Labak village in Papar on Friday.

He said that the Sabah government is always communicating with the Federal government through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) for the purpose of channeling disaster funding to face the northeast monsoon season, including monetary aid.

Hajiji meanwhile announced that the Sabah government has allocated RM300,000 to pave the road at the St Augustine church and hall areas in Kinarut.

“When entering the church and hall area, I found that there are still areas that are not paved, and that creates discomfort for the church community here, especially when it rains,” he said.

“Hence, today, I announce that the Sabah government is allocating RM300,000 for this purpose and to give comfort to the local community,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiji presented monetary aid of RM1,000 for each of the 100 household heads who were victims of the northeast monsoon flood at Labak, Kinarut.

The recipients were part of the 446 flood victims at the village who have been given the financial aid to ease their burden resulting from the flood that occurred in September.

“A total of RM446,000 monetary aid has been allocated to 446 victims of the flood at the village. The government is always sensitive to the problems facing the people, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The presentation of the aid today is proof that the government always puts the people’s welfare first, irrespective of their race or religion. Hopefully, the monetary aid can help alleviate the burden and give some relief to those affected,” he said.

The total number of aid recipients in Penampang and Labak, Kinarut are 1,383 household heads involving RM1.383 million in allocation.

Last week, 200 out of 937 household heads who were victims of the flood in Penampang received the aid from the Chief Minister.