Jobless Kuching man jailed for setting dad’s motorcycle on fire

KUCHING (Nov 12): The Session Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to seven months in prison for setting his father’s motorcycle on fire.

Judge Maris Agan convicted Muhammed Ali Ahmad on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

According to the facts of the case, the 33-year-old set fire to his father’s motorcycle around 10.30am on Nov 5 at Kampung Tabuan Dani, Jalan Tabuan Melayu.

His mother saw him pouring a bottle of kerosene on the motorcycle, pushing it to an open space in front of their house, and then setting it on fire.

The fire caused RM7,000 in damages.

Muhammed Ali’s mother then lodged a police report as she feared for the safety of their family.

He was arrested at the family’s home around 8.40pm the same day.

Prior to sentencing, Muhammed Ali appealed for leniency, claiming his actions were due to a disagreement with his mother.

He also told the court that he is a married man with three children.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahkamah Zulhasnan however said Muhammed Ali should be given a heavier sentence as he is a mature man who should understand between right and wrong in his actions.

She also asserted that he had caused fear among family members living under the same roof.

Muhammed Ali, who was unrepresented by counsel, started his jail sentence today.