KKCCCI president to sue committee member

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12): Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui has taken committee member Datuk Seri Ling Hie Sing to task for repeatedly challenging the resolutions passed in past annual general meetings (AGM).

These include the land swap involving one-hectare piece of state land next to SJK(C) Chung Hwa Likas in exchange for the 7,200 square feet of disputed land adjacent to SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu; and amendment to the constitution on the term limit of office bearers of school boards and KKCCCI Management and Supervisory Committees in 2016 AGM.

“Clearly, Ling does not respect the democratic spirit and will of the majority as he is disregarding the decisions made in the AGM and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) by our members,” he said in a press conference on Friday.

He said Chapter 5 Article 9 of the KKCCCI constitution stipulates that “The supreme authority of the chamber shall be vested in the general meeting of members”, and Chapter 6 Article 15(1) states that the duty of the Management Committee is “to execute the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of members”.

He pointed out that any motions passed or endorsed in AGM or EGM should be respected by all members, while the management committee has the duty to execute the resolutions.

Lui pointed out that Ling’s action in querying the resolutions made in the general meetings was tantamount to challenging the rights of KKCCCI members.

He said Ling would not garner the support of members in his bid to contest in KKCCCI election as the members would not possibly choose a candidate who disregarded the AGM resolutions to lead the chamber.

He stressed that every decision made during his tenure was in accordance with the constitution and had been discussed and voted on in meetings.

In addition, Lui said Ling’s claim that he had repealed the two-term limit on KKCCCI presidency was misleading and untrue.

He said the amendment to do away with the term limit was not proposed by himself, but a collective decision of the previous 37th Executive and Supervisory Committee members.

The amended Chapter 7 Article 22 (1), which was passed unanimously in the 2016 AGM, reads “The term of office for members of the Management and Supervisory Committees and the various school boards shall be three years. All office bearers shall be eligible for re-election except the treasurer general and treasurer of all school boards”.

Lui said it was irresponsible and unfair for Ling to suggest that the amendment was his doing.

On the other hand, he challenged Ling to show proof for his allegation that he had utilized close to RM1 million of KKCCCI funds for campaign activities in the election for Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) presidency back in 2014.

“I am not afraid of being investigated by the authorities.

“On the contrary, if Ling is unable to produce proof to substantiate his accusation, he will face legal repercussions.”

Lui said he felt compelled to step forward to rebuke Ling’s baseless accusations to defend his innocence and clarify the issue to his members and the public.

He said the late KKCCCI life honorary president Datuk Seri Panglima Sari Nuar’s vision was for the chamber to assist other Chinese chambers of commerce in having their own office.

He questioned whether donations to the building funds of other chambers, which have been decided upon by the Executive Committee in its meetings, was considered misappropriation of funds.

He said the 2014 audited financial statement showed that the chamber recorded a total revenue of RM1,060,440 and total expenditure of RM774,777, with a surplus of RM285,663.

He pointed out that the donations only amounted to RM388,094.

He said the accusation of spending close to RM1 million of KKCCCI funds for election campaign was completely unfounded and an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the chamber and him.

“The chamber observes the standard operating procedures (SOPs) when it comes to spending.

“When a sizeable expenditure is involved, the chamber seeks approval for the spending in its meeting.”

Lui maintained that he has never misappropriated KKCCCI funds, adding that he would take legal action against Ling for damaging KKCCCI’s credibility and his reputation.