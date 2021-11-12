Locals voice support for Ugak to stand in Baleh

KAPIT (Nov 12): Hulu Rajang Member of Parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong has been touted as the best choice to defend the Baleh state seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and its component party Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) in the coming state election.

This is following the untimely death of the constituency’s eight-term assemblyman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing on Oct 31, 2021.

Depa Elong from Rumah Wong, Nanga Sepata, Baleh said Ugak is the most suitable candidate to defend the seat for PRS-GPS, as the MP is the deputy chairman of PRS Baleh division.

“He has vast political experience and contacts at the federal and state levels. Ugak has been the Hulu Rajang MP since 2013. His track record is proof that he is capable and committed to bring development to Baleh.

“He has worked very hard together with the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who was the deputy chief minister, to bring development to Baleh through infrastructure and amenity projects, particularly roads, reliable electricity supply, telecommunication towers and so on.

“With the untimely demise of Masing, we would like Ugak to continue the good work to build infrastructure especially roads to link the hundreds of longhouses in Baleh to open up for socio-economic development,” said Depa.

He added that he had confidence in Ugak as the latter had shown dedication to serve the people.

“Being a local, Ugak is not a stranger to the people. He has travelled the length and width of Baleh to meet the people in his capacity as Member of Parliament. He knows our needs and expectations,” he said.

Tuai Rumah James Bandak and Tuai Rumah Lamau Jinggut also spoke in support of Ugak as the PRS-GPS candidate for Baleh.

Baleh state constituency has 9,624 voters. In the 2016 state election, Masing garnered 5,272 votes to win the seat.

Ugak won the Hulu Rajang parliamentary seat in the 2013 general election when he garnered 9,117 votes. In 2018, he polled 11,834 votes.

Hulu Rajang covers the state seats of Baleh, Belaga and Murum.

If Ugak is chosen as the candidate for Baleh, he could end up in a faceoff with his elder brother Koh Kumbong, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Baleh branch chief.

Koh, a former Kapit Information Department assistant director, had in several news reports last year stated he will be PSB’s likely choice to stand in Baleh in the 12th Sarawak election.