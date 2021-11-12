Lorry driver in Sibu killed in crash, passenger unhurt

SIBU (Nov 12): A 25-year-old lorry driver was killed while his passenger escaped unhurt when the lorry they were in crashed into a ditch at Jalan Sungai Assan yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, identified the victim as Augustine Manie Ajah from Rh Bujah, Nanga Pelagus, Kapit.

Bomba said it received a distress call around 3.21pm yesterday afternoon and immediately dispatched six firefighters to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found the wrecked lorry full of oil palm fruits in the ditch,” the statement added.

The 49-year-old female passenger, also from Kapit, managed to escape from the wreck while the driver was pinned in his seat submerged in mud.

The firefighters managed to extricate the victim but paramedics at the scene pronounced him dead.

His body was handed over to the police for further action.