Man in Kuching pleads guilty for trespassing into Astana Negeri

KUCHING (Nov 12): An unemployed man was fined RM3,000 or by default three months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to have trespassed into the compounds of Astana Negeri around 6.46am on Sept 15.

The sentence was meted by Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi on the accused, Mohamad Firdaus Mohamad Ali, 35-year-old who was not represented by a lawyer.

According to the charge under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass, the accused allegedly entered the Astana Negeri’s compound without permission.

Based on the case’s facts, security personnel stumbled upon the accused who was standing still in the compound without any reasonable excuses.

The accused, who was said to be in a hallucinated state, told security personnel that he wanted to meet the Head of State without giving any clear reasons why.

A body check was conducted on the accused which found no illegal items. No losses and property damage were reported from the trespassing.

Prosecuting Officer Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case.