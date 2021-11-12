New book on Sabah traditions and beliefs

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12): Another book on local traditions and beliefs by senior journalist Anna Vivienne will be in the market soon.

The books endorsed by two tourism giants are tourism products that should be promoted actively by tourism players.

The 40-strong ethnic groups in Sabah boast rich and diverse cultural and traditional heritage that include oral knowledge of cultural and historical traditions passed down by word of mouth through generations.

Documentations have been initiated by local scholars and writers, and references of history, folktales and costumes dug up from books written by foreigners during their visits or sojourns in this part of the world.

To add to the documentation, some of the many beliefs and taboos of the Kadazandusun people of Sabah have been compiled by Anna in a book. Written in simple English, her first book entitled ‘Strange Magic and Supernatural Encounters’ contains 12 stories based on the these taboos and beliefs.

The stories are fiction, based on these norms. This book has been in the market for two years.

Still anchored on traditional taboos and beliefs of the Kadazandusun people, her second book entitled ‘Hauntings and Ghostly Whispers’. This book contains 12 stories of supernatural happenings after taboos were broken. It will be available in the market soon.

According to the author, the stories are written in ‘story-telling’ form for easy and interesting reading as well as comprehension of the local norms.

“These books will not only impart knowledge of our beliefs in the past to our local readers but also allow tourists and visitors from outside the community to have an understanding of our social norms.”

Alexander Yee, proprietor of the Upside Down House in Tamparuli and chairman of the United Tuaran Tourism Association (UTTA) said books on the people’s way of life are always of great interest to tourists especially those who wish to know more about their hosts.

“These books offer readers an insight on the people’s way of life in the past. It brings back childhood memories where the children gather around the elders to listen to stories,” he shared, adding that this value in itself was already part of the people’s way of life.

He opined that the books could be used in storytelling programmes in homestays as the community’s cultural and historical traditions passed down by word of mouth since time immemorial was part of rural tourism.

Datuk Jeffery [email protected], Vice-President of Malaysia Homestay Operators Association agreed with Yee, saying that each ethnic group in Sabah had their own traditional beliefs and taboos as well as culture that were unique to them.

He said there would be similarities especially in the rites and ceremonies, but there were variations in the names and tales connected to the events.

“In our Misompuru Homestay in Kudat, the traditional norms, the taboos and the beliefs spoken of in Anna’s books are still respected and practised. In real life, these are the way of life, before the onset of religion. We have always promoted our tradition to our tourists.”

He said the books were good souvenirs for tourists domestic and otherwise, not only as a reference to the traditional norms of people in Sabah but also as reading materials.

“Everyone should buy her books,” Cobra, who is also the Sabah Homestay Association advisor.