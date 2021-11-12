PDP Tiong warns members against making statements overriding party decisions

SIBU (Nov 12): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Seri Tiong King Sing warned his party members to avoid making controversial statements that override the decisions of the party leaders.

He said any members found doing so would be considered as a traitor to the party and could face sternest disciplinary actions.

“PDP upheld collectivism and defended Sarawak’s sovereignty and all decisions taken will be based on consensus among the party members,” he added in a statement.

Tiong was referring to the recent statements made by PDP N39 Krian chairman Jeffrey Jimbun who openly expressed his support for Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju to defend the state seat in the coming 12th Sarawak Election.

Ali, a two-term Krian assemblyman, defeated Kilat Beriak and Datuk Peter Nyarok Entrie, both from PDP, in the 2016 and 2011 elections respectively.

Ali, who is also Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister, is now a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – an ally of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) at the federal level but not at state level.

Tiong said PDP would never allow or make concessions with anyone to bring the political parties from the Peninsula into Sarawak or hoist their flags in the state, hence harming the political foundation in Sarawak.

“Perhaps because PDP recently rejected Jeffrey’s move to take part in the election and feeling unhappy and in retaliation, he decided to support Ali. If he resorts to such action, we will not hesitate to take disciplinary actions against him.

“He should do some soul searching and appreciate the benefits he derived from the party in the past years instead of having that burning mentality which might be harmful to the party,” said Tiong.