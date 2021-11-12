PKR Sarawak appeals to EC to defer state polls due to rising Covid-19 cases

MIRI (Nov 12): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak today has appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to put off Sarawak state election amidst the rising new Covid-19 cases and death toll in the country.

The party warned that another wave of infections would be imminent for Malaysia, and it would only be prudent for the state election to be deferred to next year.

PKR vice-president and Miri MP Dr Micheal Teo Yu Keng said neighbouring Singapore has already recorded a spike despite its impeccable vaccination rate with mostly Pfizer vaccine.

Malaysia has a similar vaccination rate with Pfizer, and Singapore is now recording 5,000 new cases and 300 ICU beds occupancy daily.

“Our Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has also announced cases have risen and the setting up of field hospitals in Kuching, Sibu and Miri and similarly by big private companies in the state points to a major wave coming,” he said in a press conference in Miri today.

Pointing to the danger, he said the double dose vaccination in Sarawak did not spare former Deputy Chief Tan Sri Dr James Masing Jemut Masing nor many other Sarawakians who had died of Covid-19.

“We all know of deaths of people whom we know and I know at least 10 ,including former Amanah comrade Yeo Kian Leong.

“The truth has to come back after six months of the Pfizer vaccine diminishing immunity when it is supposed to be permanent and our policemen, army, doctors and other frontliners are at risk now,” he said.

Dr Teo said PKR, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and other Opposition parties in Sarawak are opposing the state elections to be held this year, and this is also the sentiment of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and teachers.

“Many teachers met have declined to be counting agents for the state elections due to the exposure, and we are making a final appeal to the EC to hold it later rather than earlier,” he said.

PKR Sarawak publicity chief Abun Sui said under the law, the election has to be called latest by January 2 next year in compliance with the constitutional requirement.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg dissolved the state legislative assembly upon the lifting of the State of Emergency on Nov 3.

His coalition GPS has pushed back Opposition allegations that it was trying to avoid Undi18 voters aged between 18 and 20 who would be eligible to vote by next year as ordered by the court.

The Opposition questioned the rationale of pushing ahead with the election despite the high daily fresh cases and high mortality rate, saying it could trigger another wave like the Sabah elections.

However, PKR is also resigned to the fact it will proceed and said the SOPs for campaigning must also be tweaked to fit Sarawak.

“Don’t bring Malacca to Sarawak-that’s comparing durian to apple as Sarawak don’t have tar-sealed roads to every nook and corner in the state,” said Abun.

He urged the EC to allow all stakeholders, particularly all political parties and Independents, to give their view on the SOP.

He said the Malacca model which disallowed rallies and house-to-house visits, allowing online campaign and verbal messages broadcasted from mobile vehicles are impractical.