Police nab two drug trafficking suspects in Semariang village

KUCHING (Nov 12): Police arrested two men, aged 27 and 32, on suspicion of drug trafficking at Kampung Midi, Semariang around 10am yesterday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement today, 52.38 grammes of drugs, believed to be syabu, were found in their possession.

“The raid was conducted at a hut in the village, which saw the arrest of the suspects and the discovery of the drugs,” said Ahsmon.

He said police raided the hut based on their suspicions of the two suspects.

The drugs were packed in a plastic packet found on the hut’s floor, he said.

“Drug tests were also conducted on the two suspects, which showed they tested positive for amphetamine,” said Ahsmon.

He revealed that the 32-year-old suspect has two previous criminal records.

Also seized by police during the raid was a motorcycle belonging to one of the suspects.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

The Section provides for a death sentence or life imprisonment with a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan.