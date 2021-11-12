Retired bishop’s entry into politics via PSB timely, says Baru

KUCHING (Nov 12): Retired bishop Datuk Bolly Lapok’s entry into the political arena via Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has been described as timely by presidential council member Baru Bian.

The Ba Kelalan incumbent said Bolly joining PSB debunks the notion that good people should not enter into politics because politics is dirty.

“The reality is that politics permeates and affect all aspects of our lives including our religious rights and freedom and therefore good people should be involved to ensure sound political policies and decisions are made for the benefit of all.

“For too long, honest and decent people have shunned politics, and we can see the result of that today. We have political leaders who are obsessed with race and religion, money, status, and power, and not so much on competence, transparency, and accountability,” Baru said in a statement today.

He opined corruption and rent-seeking were seen as normal and even acceptable among those who held the highest office.

“I am sure that Datuk Bolly can be a spiritual political father to us in PSB, and be the conscience of our party to ensure that we do what is right and just for all, irrespective of race and religion, and I welcome him warmly into the party.

“I invite all my friends and leaders in SNAP (Sarawak National Party) and PBDSB (Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru), and those who are convicted for a real change to join us in PSB. Together let us build a New Sarawak, or Sarawak Baru, that we can all be proud of,” he said.

Baru shared he has known Bolly from when he was actively involved in church activities before he was voted into the State Legislative Assembly in 2011.

He said he was very impressed from the start with Bolly’s awareness of and concern about the development of events outside the church, including in the political arena.

“He was therefore able to relate and preach the Word and make it alive and relevant to the challenges and issues around us. He has been, and continues to be, bold in speaking out against any injustice or wrongs in society as mandated by God’s Word.

“I am glad that Datuk Bolly is drawn to PSB’s stand on many issues such as fighting for Sarawak’s rights, inter-racial harmony, religious tolerance, and other core values in politics like moderation, inclusiveness, and the pursuit of justice and peace.

“In a way, I feel that Datuk Bolly’s choice is a vindication of my decision to join PSB last year,” added the Selangau MP.

During a press conference yesterday, Bolly said he had been invited by other political parties to join them but decided on PSB after much consideration.

Bolly said he was drawn by PSB’s distinct advocacy of centrism and regionalism with its pledge to protect Sarawak’s much vaunted inter-racial harmony and religious tolerance from any form of extremism.