RM50 mln for rehabilitation, upgrade of 35 Limbang schools – Dr Abdul Rahman

MIRI (Nov 12): The Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) has allocated RM50 million to rehabilitate and build new infrastructure for dilapidated primary and secondary schools or those needing facilities upgrade in Limbang district.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said 35 primary schools and five existing secondary schools are included in this programme.

“Even though the jurisdiction of education is under the federal government, the state government through NRDA continues to look after at the needs of the ailing schools,” he said.

Such funding may not cover the entire cost needed but it is helpful in improvement of the facilities needed for a conducive learning environment, he said while visiting the Form Six Centre (PTE) of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Limbang yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Bukit Kota incumbent, said the RM50-million allocation in three packages covered schools in Batu Danau state constituency under the first package, and primary and secondary schools in the Bukit Kota constituency in the other packages.

He said the establishment of the PTE in the old school building of SMK Limbang is a milestone in Limbang education landscape.

Acceptance of this proposal by the Education Department paved the way for the establishment of this PTE, and NRDA will build three dormitory blocks and a canteen block for the PTE.

“We expect the PTE to accommodate around 500 students, some of whom need hostel facilities,” Dr Abdul Rahman explained.

He said the 18-month PTE project kicked off last month and is expected to be completed in March 2023.

This is part of the authorities’ plan to develop good learning facilities in the Limbang district by adding educational infrastructure to meet the local demand, he added.