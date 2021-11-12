Sabah Cup offers CM trophy next year

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12): The Sabah Football Association (SAFA) will organise the Sabah Cup Football Tournament which offers the trophy of the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Mohd Noor.

The competition, previously known as the Chief Minister’s Cup, will be held starting next January involving eight zones.

SAFA Assistant Secretary General Azman Mastar said the decision to change the name of the tournament to Sabah Cup was made at the SAFA Local Competition Committee meeting on Thursday.

He said the tournament involved the the West Coast Zone, North West Coast, East West Coast, South West Coast, North East Coast, South East Coast, Upper Interior and Central Zone.

“Each zone will provide the best team by selecting players from the districts in their zone.

“Preparation to organise the tournament will be done as soon as the SAFA Cup BMR B18 Championship ends by this month,” he said on Friday.

Azman said the Sabah Cup is an important tournament and one of the competitions included in the SAFA calendar next year.

Commenting on the grand final of the SAFA BMR Cup tournament on Nov 26-28, Azman said the opening ceremony will be officiated by SAFA President Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin at the Likas Stadium here on Nov 27.

He also said that all eight zones that competed in the finals have made their preparations.

“We also hope that all officers and players always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government as well as the guidelines given to the management of their respective teams.

“We want this tournament to run smoothly to enable the selection panel led by SAFA Technical Director Omar Maya Amato to identify talented young players throughout the tournament.

“This is our main goal to dig out young talents to be absorbed in the Sabah Youth Cup team as well as to fulfil the mission and direction of the SAFA President to develop football in Sabah,” he said.

Azman said apart from the BMR 2021 Cup and Sabah Cup next year, SAFA is also expected to organise the SAFA Cup tournament, inter-club tournament and women’s football tournament.