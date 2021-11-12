Sawmill quarters go up in smoke, all 19 occupants escape unhurt

SIBU (Nov 12): Two workers’ quarters at a sawmill at Jalan Ding Lik Kong here were destroyed in a fire Wednesday.

No injuries were reported among the 19 occupants that included three children, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement.

It said its personnel were deployed to the scene following a distress call received at 4.16pm, and they managed to bring the situation under control in about 24 minutes.

“The team was able to stop the fire from spreading to a third quarters. The hot weather and windy conditions along with low water pressure posed a big challenge to put out the fire,” it said.

According to Bomba, the two razed quarters comprised a total of seven doors.

No reports of injuries were received and the cause of the fire as well as total losses are being investigated.