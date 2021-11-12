Search and rescue operation continues for teen who disappeared in Btg Paloh last night

SARIKEI (Nov 12): A search and rescue (SAR) operation continues today for a 17-year-old who went missing after diving into Sungai Batang Paloh near Tanjong Manis late last night.

According to a statement issued by the State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, a report on the incident was received at 11.11pm.

A team of four firefighters from Tanjung Manis fire station led by Wan Umar Wan Alek then went to the scene at Rumah Panjang Wun, Berkakong, about 37km from Tanjung Manis.

It is understood that at around 11pm, the victim, identified as Alex Rudy Ray Ali, was sitting on a jetty at Rumah Wun with two friends.

According to one of the friends, Alex suddenly dove into the river and then failed to surface.

This led the two friends to jump into the river after him.

However, after they failed to locate Alex, the duo decided to inform longhouse residents about the incident.