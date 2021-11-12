Section of Ulu Melipis road collapses

KAPIT (Nov 11): A section of Ulu Melipis road collapsed Wednesday evening after continuous heavy rainfall the past few days.

Public Works Department (JKR) Kapit divisional engineer Bujang Kanang confirmed receiving a report via WhatsApp from a local resident yesterday regarding the road collapse.

He said JKR officers have been sent to inspect the extent of damage and to erect signs to warn road users of the danger when approaching the site.

The road links more than 10 longhouses and a school between Nanga Sungai Melipis to Hulu Sungai Melipis.

It is the first tar-sealed road on the other side of Rajang River from downtown Kapit.