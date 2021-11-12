Suspected drug trafficker caught in Miri with meth worth RM13,100

MIRI (Nov 12): Police arrested a man on suspicion of drug trafficking at a house in Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu, Jalan Padang Kerbau, here yesterday.

In a press statement, Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the 37-year-old was arrested by a team from the Miri District police headquarters Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) around 1.30pm.

The NCID team also seized 131 grammes of drugs believed to be methamphetamine worth RM13,100.

“During the raid, the police found one orange paper bag containing 12 transparent plastic packets, which each had a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine, roughly weighing 131 grammes.

“A urine test conducted on the suspect was positive for methamphetamine,” he added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

The case is also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act for self-administration or consumption of drugs.