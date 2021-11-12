SUV driver killed after crashing into barrier at Telok Melano-Sematan junction

KUCHING (Nov 12): A male driver was flung out of his sports utility vehicle (SUV) and died after he crashed into a road barrier at the Telok Melano-Sematan junction around 2.50am this morning.

Int a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a call was received on the accident at 2.55am from the deceased’s friend, who was driving in another vehicle behind him.

Firefighters from the Lundu fire station were deployed to the scene.

They discovered the man’s body in a drain.

Medical personnel in attendance declared him dead at the scene.

Bomba said the deceased’s vehicle, which landed on its roof, was found some 100 metres from the main road.

It is believed that the deceased somehow lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the road barrier at a sharp bend.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.