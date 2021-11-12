‘Up to CM to decide whether I am contesting for Mambong or not’ — Dr Jerip

KUCHING (Nov 12): It is up to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide whether or not Datuk Dr Jerip Susil will contest for Mambong in the upcoming state election.

“So we are given the mandate to move around to start now because whatever activities there are, we are asked to move on with whatever activities that we are supposed to do.

“It is up to the Chief Minister to verify this — I think all the lists are not ready yet. They might be ready but it has not been revealed yet,” Dr Jerip said.

The Mambong incumbent said this when met by reporters at the Padawan Sub-District Office here today.

His candidacy is a contentious issue after he left Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), under which he won the Mambong seat, to defend the seat as a Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidate in 2016.

After winning, he joined United People’s Party (UPP) which later changed its name to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB). However, in 2019, he left PSB to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Besaka (PBB).

This resulted in Mambong, traditionally a SUPP seat, being held by PBB under the seat allocation by GPS.

As SUPP had already declared that it would not give up Mambong, GPS is now faced with the conundrum of who to field in Mambong in the next state election.

When asked on the Bidayuhs support in Mambong, Dr Jerip said that their sentiment was to go on with GPS.

“We have been going on the ground since 2016 and we have done our very best to serve the people — for the Bidayuhs, for the Chinese including those in Siburan, the Ibans in Batu Gong and the Malays in Kampung Gunda Jawa.

“With that, their sentiment is that they want to continue on with GPS,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Jerip presented Yayasan Sarawak school uniform vouchers totalling RM39,400 to 197 students from 10 primary schools and one secondary school in the Padawan sub-district.

The vouchers were presented to the schools’ headmasters and principal who would then distribute it to the students.

He said that each student would receive a RM200 voucher to purchase their school uniforms.

Among those present were Zamahari Said, who was representing Yayasan Sarawak director.