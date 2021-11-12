WikiLeaks founder Assange permitted to marry Stella Moris in UK jail – reports

MOSCOW (Nov 12): Jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has received a permit to marry his fiancée Stella Moris, reported Sputnik.

Last week, Assange and Moris filed a lawsuit against UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and the head of Belmarsh prison, where the whistleblower is currently held, for preventing their marriage.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the ceremony will be held in the Belmarsh prison. The Sun newspaper reported that the marriage may take place in December and will be attended by several guests, who are also jailed in Belmarsh.

Assange and Moris have been engaged for five years and have two children together. They have asked for assistance in arranging the marriage in May.

The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in London on April 11, 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012. He took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by a Swedish court.

Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the whistleblower faces up to 175 years in prison. – Bernama