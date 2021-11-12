Yap wants candidates to debate Sarawak Agenda for next five years

KUCHING (Nov 12): Candidates for the coming state election have been challenged to debate on the Sarawak Agenda for the next five years.

In making the call, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kota Sentosa chairman Wilfred Yap said his thoughts were premised on the reality that many issues affecting local communities continued to be swept under the carpet.

“It is hoped that intellectual discourse and debates between candidates on the Sarawak Agenda for the next five years will be the main focus and highest priority in the coming election,” he said in a statement today.

Yap said the people of Sarawak ought to vote wisely and only elect representatives who will work for the public good and not use their office to suppress others.

He added that elected representatives must not enrich themselves and their cronies who do little to fortify accountability in accordance with the rule of law.

The SUPP Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) chief said they would continue serving as the eyes and ears of communities living in Kota Sentosa.

He said this is to ensure that problems can be channelled to the authorities concerned for their immediate action and rectification.

During a recent visit to the Kota Sentosa Old Bazaar, he said residents had complained about a fallen tree blocking the road, causing great inconvenience to them.

He added that the complaint was brought up to the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) Fast Response Team, which cleared the fallen tree.

Yap pledged that SUPP PCB would always lend a helping hand.

