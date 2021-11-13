497 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah



KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): Sabah recorded 497 new Covid-19 cases today with sporadic cases remaining high at 36.2 per cent of the total number.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said sporadic cases were detected when patients experienced symptoms of Covid-19 virus infection and subsequently underwent health screening.

“These symptomatic screening cases make it difficult to determine the index case, or the place where the infection occurred.

“What is certain is that the infection occurs due to inability to comply with SOPs such as physical distancing or the use of face masks,” he said.

Masidi added that the infection statistics recorded on Saturday showed 66.8 per cent of patients were those who have completed vaccination.

“This high figure is somewhat alarming as it reflects the careless and indifferent attitude of the vast majority of those who are already fully vaccinated rather than complying with all SOPs.

“They may assume they are immune to a viral infection after completing the vaccination.

“The fact is that, they are not immune to infection. The vaccine simply protects the patient from the serious effects of Covid infection.

“This is proven by 98 per cent of cases today are only patients in Category 1 and Category 2 who do not require hospital treatment. But keep in mind that no matter in any category, a patient remains a carrier of the virus and can infect other family members at home,” he added.

According to Masidi, only eight cases are considered serious and require hospital treatment, including intensive care, with four people in Category 3, three people in Category 4 and only one person in Category 5.

Five cases are still under evaluation by the State Health Department.