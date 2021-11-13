64 ex-PKR, PBB Lambir members join PSB

MIRI (Nov 13): A total of 64 members from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) from Lambir constituency left their respective parties and resubmitted their membership for Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) today.

The membership forms from former PKR members were submitted on their behalf by Jabang Ukat while Cecelia Lungan Malang submitted membership forms on behalf of former PBB members.

Receiving the forms on behalf of PSB at PSB Lambir Service Centre in Taman Tunku here was deputy chairman for PSB Lambir branch Ishak Ahmad.

According to Ishak, they want to become members of PSB because PSB is a multiracial party.

“They don’t want to be a party that fights for a single race. For example, PBB is a party for the Malays and SUPP is for the Chinese while PDP and PRS are for the Ibans,” he said after receiving their membership forms.

Ishak added that all the new PSB members want reformation and changes that PSB will bring.

He said that they also hope that local political parties such as PSB can continue to fight for Sarawak’s rights without bowing to outside pressure.

Apart from that, they also believe that PSB will bring development to Sarawak and ensure that everyone has their share of the state’s wealth.